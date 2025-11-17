Professional triathlete injured in hit-and-run bike accident in Central Florida

The Brief A professional triathlete from Central Florida will not be able to train again for quite some time. Gabrielle Suver was airlifted to the hospital with multiple fractures after a driver ran her off the road and fled. FHP is investigating and asking the public for information. Despite her injuries, Suver plans to return to competition once healed.



Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a well-known Central Florida triathlete over the weekend.

Gabrielle Suver suffered multiple fractures and underwent surgery as the Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

The athlete

The backstory:

Gabrielle Suver won the Track Shack running series in 2024, she got 5th in a major Ironman in Chattanooga this past September. She was supposed to race in the Cozumel Ironman next week.

Now, she’s trying to figure out what her recovery might look like – and trying to find out who did this to her.

Gabrielle Suver

The accident

It was around 8 a.m. Saturday morning and Suver was doing what she always does: training.

She was riding her bike along the 541 in Clermont, when a driver ran her off the road, and kept going. No witnesses saw Gabby get sideswiped, but people did see the aftermath, and called 911.

She had to be airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC).

What they're saying:

Rebecca Marsh is Gabby’s coach, and her best friend. She says her heart was broken when she learned what had happened.

"I want them to see what they've done and who they've hurt. I've never, I've been in the sport for 30 years, and I've never seen so much support for someone. Gabby, the community loves her. And it's not just being a good athlete, it's her as a person. I want this person to get to know her."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Gabby needed a rod placed in her lower leg. She had three spinal fractures and needed back surgery. She had three broken ribs, a busted elbow, and a concussion. But she’s alive.

"Right now, everything is good. The surgery went well. It's just a matter about resting and recovering and healing," Marsh told FOX 35.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Gabby says this is just a setback – she still plans to compete once she’s healed up.

What you can do:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said they’re still investigating the crash, and anyone with info on it should call them or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol and Gabrielle Suver's coach, Rebecca Marsh.



