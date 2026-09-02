Trial delayed in case tied to deadly 2025 dog attack in DeLand

The Brief The trial of two women charged after the fatal mauling of 8-year-old Michael Millett has been delayed until at least next year. Prosecutors said they will not offer a plea deal, while the defense says it needs more time to review evidence. Millett's mother said the delay is prolonging her family's pain and fight for justice.



The trial of two women charged with tampering with evidence after a deadly 2025 dog attack that killed 8-year-old Michael Millett has been postponed until at least next year, delaying a case his family has awaited for months.

Amanda and Brandy Franco had been scheduled to stand trial next month. But during a hearing Wednesday, a judge vacated the court's deadlines after defense attorneys said they were not ready for trial and were continuing to review new evidence provided by prosecutors.

What we know:

The women are charged with tampering with evidence after investigators alleged they deleted messages showing their dogs had previously escaped and were dangerous following the fatal mauling of Millett in a DeLand neighborhood last year. If convicted, each faces up to five years in prison.

Amanda Franco, left, and Brandy (Hodil) Franco. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors said they will not offer a plea agreement and intend to take the case to trial.

‘The pain is getting worse every day’

What they're saying:

Michael's mother, Tifanni Connell, said she wants the defendants to face a jury rather than reach a plea deal.

"A plea is getting the easy way out," Connell said. "I want them to stand trial. I want them to have to sit there and hear all the evidence."

Connell said the latest delay has deepened her family's pain.

"The pain is getting worse every day. We wake up and this wasn't at all what I was expecting," she said. "The more time that drags out, the worse it is."

She added that the prolonged court process has prevented her family from moving forward.

"The longer it drags out, the harder it is for our family," Connell said. "We haven't even begun to be able to grieve our son because we're too busy fighting for justice for him."

What we don't know:

No new trial date has been set. Defense attorneys said they hope to be ready by January.

What's next:

The next pretrial hearing is scheduled for late October, when the court could have a better idea of when the trial will begin.