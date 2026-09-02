Join FOX 35 at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Orlando

The Brief Join FOX 35 at the 2026 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 31 at Lake Eola Park. The festivities start at 7 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to register early.



Join FOX 35 and the American Cancer Society for the free 2026 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to raise awareness and funding for medical research, and to support families facing breast cancer.

FOX 35 Good Day Orlando anchor Amy Kaufeldt will serve as the emcee for the annual event, and FOX 35 will broadcast live from the event that morning, from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Here's everything you need to know.

When and where is the walk?

The 2026 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. The address is 566 E. Robinson Street.

The opening ceremonies and festivities begin at 7 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m.

How do I register?

The entire event is free. You can register and donate, here.

Where can I park?

Parking is extremely limited at Lake Eola Park. There are several parking lots and garages within walking distance of the park (parking fees vary by garage). Click here to view parking options.

What should I wear?

As much pink as you can! We recommend wearing comfortable clothing and shoes that you are comfortable walking more than a mile in.

Make sure to check the FOX 35 Storm Team weather forecast ahead of the event to prepare for whatever Florida's weather brings. This event goes on, rain or shine.

Are dogs allowed?

Yup!

Are strollers allowed?

Yup!

If I can't attend, how can I still be part of the event?

Great question! You can donate to the cause. And FOX 35 will be broadcasting live from the event, from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.