Remembering Michael Millett: Florida mom collecting school supplies in son's memory

The Brief A school supply drive in memory of 8-year-old Michael Millett is underway Michael was killed by two dogs while riding his bicycle in his DeLand neighborhood in 2025 Supplies can be donated in person to several locations in Volusia County or bought through the family’s Amazon Wish List.



A back-to-school donation drive is underway in Volusia County, driven by a mother’s mission to keep her young son's memory alive.

The backstory:

Michael Millett, 8, was tragically attacked and killed by two loose dogs while riding his bike in a Deland neighborhood in January 2025.

Ever since that devastating day, his family has fought to keep his legacy alive.

As a parent who's lost a child, your biggest fear is that their memory will—you know, people just forget who they were and just kind of not talk about them

His mother, Tiffani Connell, said last year they gathered enough supplies to allow for 25 children to start the school year off on the right foot. This year, she’s hoping to double that number.

What they're saying:

"As a parent who's lost a child, your biggest fear is that their memory will—you know, people just forget who they were and just kind of not talk about them," Connell said. "So with us doing these types of things, it helps keep his memory alive. It helps people keep learning who Michael was. And that makes me very happy."



Donations have already begun pouring in, including backpacks, highlighters, crayons, and scissors.



"When some of the donations came in the other night, I walked outside and I grabbed them and I looked up at the sky and there was a rainbow over the house. So, I just sat there for a moment," Connell recalled emotionally. "I was like, this is him. You know what I mean? Like, this is him saying like, 'Mom, you're doing the right thing.'"



The family plans to stuff the donated backpacks with all the essential items students need – and on the backpack, a reminder of who it came from: a "Justice for Michael" wristband.

What you can do:

The family is accepting donations of all types of school supplies from now through August 3. They are fully stocked up on spiral notebooks, but are in need of backpacks. Some other items needed include pencils and pens, glue sticks, scissors, tissues and hand sanitizer.

If you would like to contribute, you can drop off items at three physical locations in Central Florida, or order directly through their online registry.



Drop-off locations

Country Line Saloon (DeLeon Springs)

La Calentana (Taqueria y Panaderia la Calentana) (DeLeon Springs)

Buddy’s Home Furnishings (DeLand)

You can purchase items directly from the family's Amazon Wish List.