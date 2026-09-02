2 hospitalized after reported lightning strike along West Orange Trail in Winter Garden

The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a reported lightning strike in Winter Garden. Crews responded to the West Orange Trail around 7:22 p.m. Their conditions were not immediately known.



Two people were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts after authorities responded to a reported lightning strike Wednesday evening in Winter Garden.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews assisted Winter Garden Fire Rescue with a medical emergency on the West Orange Trail near Plant Street at about 7:22 p.m.

The two people, described by authorities as a husband and wife in their 40s, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar detected three cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the area between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. One strike was recorded close to the trail between Lakeview and Brayton roads.

Officials have not confirmed whether the two were directly struck by lightning or otherwise injured during the incident. Their conditions were not immediately available.

FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates here and on FOX Local Orlando.