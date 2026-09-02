Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers kids free admission in September

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The Brief Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has launched a new ticket deal for September. Kids ages 3 to 11 can get free one-day admission with the purchase of an adult ticket all this month. The visitor complex also extended its "Celebrating USA 250" discount, with tickets priced at $17.76.



Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering children free admission during the month of September.

What we know:

As part of the complex's "Future Voyagers Month" promotion, kids ages 3 to 11 can get free one-day admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Each adult ticket is valid for up to three free kids tickets, according to the visitor complex.

The tickets come with blockout dates and can't be used for launch viewings or for special events.

Tickets can be purchased online.

One-day admission usually costs $77 for adults and $67 for kids.

Celebrating America discount extended

Kennedy Space Center has also extended its ticket discount for America's 250th anniversary.

Now through Oct. 4, one-day admission is $17.76 for the "Celebrating USA 250" offer.

The offer cannot be combined with any other offers.

What is Kennedy Space Center?

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex features exhibits and displays that showcase the history and future of NASA's space program.

Some of the exhibits include the Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Rocket Garden, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex and the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.