Star Trek fans get ready for upcoming ULA launch from Florida that will carry ashes of show's stars into space

When ULA’s Vulcan rocket launches next week, it will be carrying some very special and unique cargo: ashes and DNA samples from late Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and several of the show's deceased actors.

There are few people more excited about this than the global community of Star Trek fans, who call themselves "Trekkies."

Many of them gathered in costume this morning, in Winter Garden. "I think it's about time the great bird of the galaxy, and friends, were recognized. They will live forever in space," said Trekkie Mark Sullivan, dressed as an alien Klingon named "Karm Drexa."

Ashes and DNA samples also heading to the "final frontier" are those of actors DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. "Bones" McCoy, James Doohan, who played Mr. Scott, Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura, and Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who played Nurse Chapel, in the original Star Trek TV series.

"I live how it really goes through everything, any little problem they have or situation. I feel like there's an episode you can watch and take something big from it," said Trekkie Samantha Shaver.

The original show, which aired in the 1960s, had a strong message of diversity and inclusion. Nichols' Lt. Uhura was one of TV's first major roles for a black woman.

Fans say it inspired them with a message of peace and optimism. "The show shows we can visit, get along, we can learn about each other's cultures, different ways," said Marla Purvis, a Trekkie.

All these fans planned to watch the ULA launch, which is set for Monday, at 2:18 a.m.

They said it was fitting that people who entertained the world with tales of science fiction, should boldly go together to the stars. "We're taking our first steps out into the universe," said Trekkie Don Bedwell, "it's a good thing, and I think Gene would very much appreciate it."