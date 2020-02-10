Tree crashes down on DeBary home with residents inside

A large tree crashed into a DeBary home with residents inside. A woman and her daughter, who were inside the house, narrowly missed by the timber and escaped unharmed.

The large hardwood came crashing down at a residence on Gardenia Street. Authorities said a contractor was clearing the lot next door, and it appears that a piece of machinery next to the stump knocked the tree over.

The 30-50 foot tree crashed through part of the roof, barley missing a skylight and resting there for most of the day.

A crane finally came to lift the trunk up off the home, while two men on the roof sawed-off long branches that were tangled in moss.

The nearby lot is owned by Freedom Construction. We reached out to the owners at the time this article was published, but they were unavailable to comment.

