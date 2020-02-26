Trayvon Martin remembered 8 years since his shooting death

article

Wednesday marks 8 years since Sanford teenager Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. The case turned into one of most highly-publicized trials in Florida's history.

Martin died when he was just 17-years-old after getting into an altercation with Zimmerman in a Sanford neighborhood.

On the evening of February 26th, 2012, a shooting occurred in the Twin Lakes area of Sanford. Martin was walking home from the store when he was confronted by George Zimmerman, who was a member of the Neighborhood Watch committee at the time.

The two became involved in a violent altercation. Zimmerman eventually pulled out a firearm and fatally shot Martin. He surrendered to police immediately and claimed that he opened fire in self-defense. There were no direct eyewitnesses to the shooting.

RELATED: Report: George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg over tweets

Following Martin's death, thousands rallied across the nation in defense of the teen's death. However, Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Martin. The jury was also given the chance to convict Zimmerman of manslaughter but did not do so.

RELATED: George Zimmerman suing Trayvon Martin's family, prosecutors for $100 million, attorney confirms

Advertisement

Zimmerman did not face federal civil rights charges. The Justice Department said that there was not enough evidence to bring federal civil rights charges, which would have required proof that the killing was motivated by racial animosity.

Many continued to rally behind Martin, sparking a movement that fights for equal justice even today. The case also created a national conversation about race and self-defense gun laws, as Martin was unarmed the night he was shot.

RELATED: Beyonce, Jay-Z threatened by George Zimmerman over Trayvon Martin documentary, report says

A number of people took to social media on Wednesday to remember Trayvon. He would've been 25-years-old if he were alive today.