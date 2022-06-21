FHP: Motorcyclist dies in 4-vehicle crash on I-4 in Deltona

article

All eastbound lanes on Interstate 4 in Deltona have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. eastbound on I-4 at mile marker 113 – just before the SR-472 exit – in Deltona.

Lanes reopened hours later shortly before 9 a.m.

Authorities said four vehicles were involved in the crash: a motorcycle, a truck hauling a boat trailer, a Hyundai Elantra, and a semi-truck.

The motorcyclist – a 22-year-old Sebring man – died at the crash site, authorities said. The other drivers were not taken to a hospital and stayed at the scene.

Traffic homicide investigators are investigating the deadly crash.