Tracking Coronavirus: Over 27,000 cases in Florida, more Central Florida testing sites open, and more

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9 a.m. -- Testing sites are expanding in Central Florida with a focus on Seminole County this week. Several more are opening in the county on Tuesday morning. Details on the sites HERE.

10 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to meet with the task force in charge of reopening Florida via conference call.

2 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis will have another conference call with the task force in charge of reopening Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are currently over 27,000 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll is at 823 as well.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Globally, John Hopkins University says there are over 2,400,000 cases of coronavirus. The death toll is over 171,000 as well.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of coronavirus cases across the world.

