Tracking Coronavirus: Near 5,000 positive cases in Florida, distance learning begins, and more

FOX 35 News gives you the latest updates on coronavirus.

12 a.m. -- The "social distancing order" for Seminole County has begun. This permits businesses to remain open only if six feet of distance between individuals is maintained. Read more HERE.

5 a.m. -- The latest from the Florida Department of Health remains at 4,950 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. 4,768 of those are Florida residents. The others are non-Florida residents tested and isolated in the state. 633 of those with coronavirus in Florida are hospitalized. There have been 60 deaths as well.

5 a.m. -- School districts across Central Florida go back to class on Monday, but through virtual learning from home. Read more HERE.

10 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak from Broward County. This news conference will be taken live on our website, app, and Facebook page. You can download the FOX 35 News app HERE.

