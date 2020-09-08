Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports 1,823 cases on Tuesday, fewest new cases of COVID-19 since mid-June

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:28 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,823 Tuesday. The total number of cases in Florida is now 650,092 according to the latest update.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 11,915. That's an increase of 44 since Monday's update.

9:00 a.m. -- As lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill — or much else. More details on what is happening in Washington D.C. HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Doctors say it's possible for you to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. If you do happen to get them both simultaneously, it could be deadly. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Golfview Elementary School in Brevard County is extending its closure and students at Olympia High School in Orange County will go completely online starting Tuesday -- all because of coronavirus outbreaks. More details about the closures HERE.

Advertisement

6:00 a.m. -- A pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening on Tuesday at Olympia High School, which is closed temporarily due to an outbreak. Find out more about the testing location HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- Florida reported 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day number of new infections reported by state health officials since June 15. 22 more deaths were also reported. That pushed down the average number of deaths over the past week to 99 a day — the lowest average since July 16. Read more HERE.

RELATED: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases across Florida

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

The 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan allows for restaurants to operate with 50 percent indoor seating capacity and full capacity outdoors with appropriate social distancing. Restaurants can also allow for bar-top seating.

Bars, pubs, and taverns were originally allowed to operate with similar guidelines but have since been ordered to shut down, as the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars because of a rise in cases over the summer. Leaders in the industry are working to come to an agreement with the state on reopening.

Retail stores can currently operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols. Many chains have included social distancing signage, sanitizing stations, and limited hours in their new safety measures.

Amusement parks have reopened in Florida as well, all with limited capacity and enhanced safety measures to protect both park guests and employees.

Gyms can operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitization.

Movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, and arcades can operate at 50 percent capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols, according to the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan.

Barbershops, hair salons, and nail salons may operate with appropriate safety protocols.

Governor DeSantis is allowing some visitors at Florida nursing homes and long-term care facilities. General visitation is allowed as long the residence has gone 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff. Then, visitors will be required to socially distance from the residents. Facilities are allowed to ask guests to take a COVID-19 test.

The 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan also allows for professional sports venues to open and continue operating for games, events, competitions, and training.

Both museums and libraries can operate at full capacity, the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan states.

Elective surgeries can be conducted at hospitals with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety protocols, the plan states.

RELATED: Orlando city leaders to vote on using parking spaces for outdoor dining

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: Health officials worry about Labor Day setbacks in social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: India moves into 2nd place behind US in COVID-19 cases amid economic pain

Globally, there have been over 27.3 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 893,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.