Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 testing site opens at Orange County school closed due to outbreak

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

A worker wearing personal protective equipment gathers the tests administered from a car as Mend Urgent Care hosts a drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at the Westfield Fashion Square on April 13, 2020 in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los A

Expand

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening on Tuesday at Olympia High School, which is closed temporarily due to an outbreak.

The school shut down after finding six positive cases and one pending. The Florida Department of Health says the 6 cases are a result of community spread and were not caught at school.

All classes are now online, making this the third school in Central Florida to do so because of too many positive COVID cases.

RELATED: 3 Central Florida schools closed due to COVID-19 cases

Golfview Elementary School in Brevard County is extending its closure another week. Harmony Middle School in Osceola County is also set to return next Monday after 12 teachers tested positive last month.

Parents at the schools are speaking out.

"I think it’s a crazy story for all of us. Of course, none of us expected this."

The district says they hope it will “allow additional time for those impacted by COVID-19 to make a full recovery and to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Olympia High School is set to return students to class in two weeks on September 21.