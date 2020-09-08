COVID-19 testing site opens at Orange County school closed due to outbreak

article

A pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening on Tuesday at Olympia High School, which is closed temporarily due to an outbreak.

The school shut down after finding six positive cases and one pending. The Florida Department of Health says the 6 cases are a result of community spread and were not caught at school.

All classes are now online, making this the third school in Central Florida to do so because of too many positive COVID cases.

Golfview Elementary School in Brevard County is extending its closure another week. Harmony Middle School in Osceola County is also set to return next Monday after 12 teachers tested positive last month.

Parents at the schools are speaking out.

"I think it’s a crazy story for all of us. Of course, none of us expected this."

The district says they hope it will “allow additional time for those impacted by COVID-19 to make a full recovery and to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Olympia High School is set to return students to class in two weeks on September 21.