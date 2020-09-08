Orlando city leaders to vote on using parking spaces for outdoor dining

article

City leaders in Orlando could vote on a new dining ordinance on Tuesday. The goal is to bring more business to local restaurants.

If approved, it could be a game-changer for restaurants in Thornton Park and elsewhere in Orlando, allowing them to use parking spaces for outdoor dining.

"It will be a lot better for people to come and sit outside and enjoy what the neighborhood has," said Devon Tillman, owner of Island Time.

The City Council will be voting Tuesday afternoon on whether the owners can use parking spaces on the streets of downtown Orlando for dining. Since restaurants are still at limited capacity, Thornton Park restauranteurs say the extra space will help with business.

MORE NEWS: Another COVID-19 relief bill looks increasingly unlikely as Congress returns

"We'll be able to barricade it off and put 6 to 10 extra tables out here where people can have outdoor dining where they can eat and drink. Which would be fantastic."

Advertisement

If approved, owners would need to apply for a permit to use the parking spots for extra space.

"Feels like they are trying to help. I think they see other cities, they see other counties doing things and I think they are now taking small steps to get us going in the right direction."

The Orlando City Council meeting begins 2:00 p.m.



