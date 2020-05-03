Tracking Coronavirus: Florida prepares for reopening; over 35,400 cases and 1,300 deaths statewide

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:00 a.m. -- Florida has released the number of COVID-19 deaths at senior living facilities statewide. The full list can be found HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis will speak from the Halifax Medical Center. FOX 35 Orlando will take the news conference on-air and online. More details HERE.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there 35,463 cases of coronavirus in Florida and a death toll of 1,364.

Below is an interactive county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, John Hopkins University reports that there are over 3.4 million cases of coronavirus and 244,000 deaths.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of COVID-19 cases across the world.

