Tracking Coronavirus: Florida prepares for reopening; over 35,400 cases and 1,300 deaths statewide
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
9:00 a.m. -- Florida has released the number of COVID-19 deaths at senior living facilities statewide. The full list can be found HERE.
1:30 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis will speak from the Halifax Medical Center. FOX 35 Orlando will take the news conference on-air and online. More details HERE.
The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there 35,463 cases of coronavirus in Florida and a death toll of 1,364.
Below is an interactive county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Florida.
If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.
Globally, John Hopkins University reports that there are over 3.4 million cases of coronavirus and 244,000 deaths.
Below is an interactive country-by-country map of COVID-19 cases across the world.
