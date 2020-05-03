Governor DeSantis to speak in Daytona Beach on Sunday as Florida prepares for phase one of reopening

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is getting ready to speak from Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The Governor will speak from the Halifax Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, Florida will enter phase one of the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery.'

Described as a "small, deliberate, methodical," step by Governor DeSantis, Florida will allow restaurants and retail stores to reopen with limited capacity.

Phase one of reopening Florida will include:

Schools will remain in distance learning.

Visits to senior living facilities will still be prohibited by Governor DeSantis said that he may eventually revisit this.

Elective surgeries can resume.

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating will be allowed at 25 percent capacity.

Retail stores can also operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity.

No change for bars, gyms, and personal services like hairdressers. Governor DeSantis did acknowledge that he will revisit guidelines for gyms after observing how it goes for other states.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside of the home.

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you cannot social distance.

Florida has had more than 35,000 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in at least 1,364 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. But there has been a downward trend in new cases since early April.

