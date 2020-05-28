Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 53,000; more deaths reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 52,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 2,319.

5:00 a.m. -- Disney and SeaWorld are both one step closer to reopening. Reopening plans HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on the use and reliability of antibody testing, saying that in a population where prevalence of COVID-19 is low, “less than half of those testing positive will truly have antibodies.”

6:15 a.m. -- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopens Thursday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests should expect some new safety restrictions in place for social distancing. Details HERE.

7:45 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that Florida can participate in the USDA's Pandemic EBT program. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees. Read more HERE.

11:15 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 53,285 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 2,364.

12:00 p.m. -- Walt Disney World has revealed its plans to begin reopening in mid-July after being shut down for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. For many Disney fans who have been waiting, this is exciting news -- but keep in mind, your experience at the parks will be much different. HERE are 10 things you should know that will be different at the parks.

1:30 p.m. -- The World Health Organization recommends only two hours of screen time for people younger than 18, but according to a survey conducted by Tonies, that age group has exceeded that recommendation since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

2:00 p.m. -- Florida’s newest drivers still need to take behind-the-wheel tests to get licenses, but they should expect some changes in the way tests are conducted, at least while the coronavirus is still around.

