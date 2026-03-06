Florida teacher faces termination after failing to report 2 students' alleged sex act, district says

The Brief Brevard Public Schools is recommending the termination of a teacher at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School who allegedly failed to report a sexual encounter between two students occurring under his supervision in September 2025. The district, which only learned of the incident last week, asserts that the teacher violated both law and district policy by failing to notify administration or law enforcement. Additionally, the school board claims the current president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers is improperly using union dues to challenge the disciplinary action against this former union president.



What we know:

In a statement to FOX 35, Brevard Public Schools said the termination of a Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School teacher is being recommended after the teacher failed to report two students who had oral sex. The district claimed the teacher – who FOX 35 is choosing not to name – was responsible for supervising the two students during this encounter that took place in September 2025.

The district said the teacher didn't follow law or district policy by reporting the incident to school administration or law enforcement.

Despite this situation occurring at the beginning of this school year, the district claims it learned of the circumstances last week.

"Throughout this process, Brevard Public Schools has maintained that student safety and accountability must come before shielding adults from consequences," the district said in a statement.

Brevard Federation of Teachers responds

The teacher is the former president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers (BFT). The school board alleges that the current union president is using union dues to challenge the district's disciplinary action.

Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony S. Colucci responded in a statement to FOX 35, saying:

"BPS is seeking to end the career of an educator with over 30 years of exemplary service without affording him his full rights. BFT will continue to ensure that every teacher is granted the right to a fair hearing before any disciplinary action is taken. In this country, we believe in the principle of innocent until proven guilty, and our educators deserve nothing less."

What's next:

The school board will consider the teacher's suspension without pay and the district's recommendation for his termination during a March 10 school board meeting.