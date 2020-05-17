Tracking Coronavirus: Deaths near 2,000; phase one of reopening in Florida will expand on Monday

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:00 a.m. -- The United Launch Alliance dedicated its Sunday launch to workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and those who have lost their lives. Read the message that was sent into space HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 45,588 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,973. That is an additional 777 cases and 9 deaths since Saturday morning. More details on what will reopen next in and what to do if you feel ill HERE.

Below is an interactive map by the Florida Department of Health, breaking COVID-19 cases down by county.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, there are