Expand / Collapse search

TPD: 2 struck by lightning at Raymond James Stadium

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Central Florida News
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by lightning in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium while leaving a Yankees games Saturday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s were struck as they were walking in parking lot 1 around 3:45 p.m.  

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 