TPD: 2 struck by lightning at Raymond James Stadium

Two people were hospitalized after being struck by lightning in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium while leaving a Yankees games Saturday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s were struck as they were walking in parking lot 1 around 3:45 p.m.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

