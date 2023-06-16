Tori Bowie: What is eclampsia, the rare pregnancy complication that led to Olympian's death?

article

News of Olympic track medalist Tori Bowie’s death rocked the sports world. Bowie’s autopsy report states that she was about eight months pregnant and died during labor.

Pregnancy and childbirth complications are nothing new. Especially for Black women who are three times likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s because of things like quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions and implicit bias.

The Orange County medical examiner concluded that Bowie died from respiratory distress and eclampsia.

The Mayo Clinic defines preeclampsia as a pregnancy complication that may cause high blood pressure, high levels of proteins in urine that indicated kidney damage or other signs of organ damage. When left untreated, doctors said it can lead to serious or deadly complications for both the mother and baby.

"It is fairly common. Up to 5 to 10% of pregnancies can be affected by pre-eclampsia. If the disease isn’t managed. Ultimately the cure is delivery. But if it’s not managed, it can presume and continue on to eclampsia, which includes having seizure activity," USF Health obstetrician Dr. Alyssa Brown said.

Bowie’s agent told NBC News that the Olympian was happy to become a mother. But she did not want to have her baby in the hospital.

"It’s very sad. It makes me really emotional because so many women go without even knowing they have certain things," Keshia Lockett said.

Lockett has been a doula for years and owns The Empowered Black Doula agency. She says Bowie’s death could’ve possibly been prevented if she had a strong support system in Central Florida.

Bowie’s agent reportedly gave the Olympian the chance to come live with her in Atlanta, so she could keep an eye on her, but Bowie declined.

Lockett’s biggest piece of advice is to speak up for yourself.

"Unfortunately you have to just be very aggressive. It’s sad that you have to be pregnant and put on that badge or armor. But you have to be very, very aggressive. You have to be one that asks questions, that’s not afraid to ask questions," Lockett said.

Bowie who was 5-foot-9, weighed 96 pounds at the time of her death, according to her autopsy report.