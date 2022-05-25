Titusville restaurant donating 100% of sales to Texas shooting victims

article

The owners of BurgerRobs in Titusville are raising money for the victims of Tuesday's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Rob and Shelby Buffaloe, who operate a food truck and restaurant, were born and raised in Texas. When they heard about the shooting that killed 19 kids and 2 teachers, they announced on Facebook that they would be collecting donations and giving 100% of their sales on Wednesday to help support the families of the victims.

"We are Texas strong, please support. Much love to our Texas and Florida BurgerRobs families," they wrote on Facebook.

BurgerRobs is open for lunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at their restaurant at 3486 S. Hopkins Ave. in Titusville.

"If the line is too long and you are short on time, please come in and donate."

The donation box will be at the restaurant through the end of June.