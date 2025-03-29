Titusville pedestrian deadly crash: Man arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, police say

The Brief A man has been arrested and is being charged with DUI manslaughter after he hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking on a crosswalk on Friday in Titusville, police say. Records show Dallas Scott Weed, 28, was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond. The Titusville Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the crash.



A man has been arrested and is being charged with DUI manslaughter after he hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking on a crosswalk on Friday in Titusville, police say.

Records show Dallas Scott Weed, 28, was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The Titusville Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Pedestrian hit while walking on crosswalk

What we know:

Police said a man was struck by a vehicle around 2:50 p.m. Friday, March 28, while walking within the crosswalk at the intersection of Columbia Boulevard (State Road 405) and Windover Trail.

Reports show the man was crossing the roadway northbound, to return to his employment position at Walmart, when he was struck by a white 2017 Dodge Super Duty work truck that was driving westbound on Columbia Boulevard.

Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but he died less than two hours later.

The driver of the truck, Weed, remained at the scene of the crash, officials said.

Police reported Weed was arrested after he displayed signs of intoxication. Weed is being charged with DUI manslaughter.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information surrounding the crash and has requested an official arrest report for the incident. It is currently unclear how intoxicated Weed was at the time of the crash. The pedestrian in the case has not yet been identified.

Police said more information will be released once the investigation is completed.

