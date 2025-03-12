Titusville mayor addresses residents after deadly officer involved shooting

The Brief Tensions continue to rise in Titusville after a police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Tri-Marea Charles over a month ago. Community members demand accountability and the release of body camera footage as the FDLE investigates. Mayor Andrew Connors promises transparency once the investigation concludes.



Tensions are high in Titusville following the police shooting of a man over a month ago.

What we know:

Tri-Marea Charles, 26, was killed by Titusville Police after an alleged altercation outside a home on Robbin’s Avenue. Police say he was shot after a gun fell from his waistband and he allegedly rushed at an officer before picking it back up.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the incident, and once completed, the body camera footage will be released.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

What we don't know:

The full details surrounding the events leading up to the shooting, including the exact actions of Charles before the police fired.

The outcome of the FDLE investigation, which could provide more clarity on the incident. The specific timeline of when the body camera footage will be made available to the public.

What they're saying:

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting friends of Charles spoke out during public comment until time expired.

"They cut us off. Don’t worry Let’s go. We’ll be back," said one man. "I’ll be back."

Mayor Andrew Connors called for a recess at that point and walked into the crowd to continue talks with the community members speaking out about the deadly officer involved shooting in February.

"We’re going to hold anybody accountable," said Connors. "What can I do more to show that I have love and respect for the black community here in Titusville?"

A woman named Christina stood just feet from the mayor, and spoke directly to him, pushing for change by demanding answers and accountability.

"People are telling you that they are suffering. That they are being killed. That we are dying," said Christina. "What you’re saying is there’s policies and there’s procedures."

Over one month later the community continues asking to see the officer-worn body camera video.

"At the end of the day the video will be released," said Connors. "Once the FDLE has completed their investigation, you will have answers. Everybody will have answers."

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues investigating this deadly officer-involved shooting. Titusville Police Chief John Lau was not at the council meeting, but he had previously said once the FDLE investigation is complete, the officer-worn body camera will be released.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

