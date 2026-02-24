Florida Senate advances bill expanding vaccine exemptions

The Brief SB 1756 allows parents to opt out of K-12 vaccinations and includes over-the-counter ivermectin provision. Some Republicans warn the bill could risk public health, citing diseases like polio. The measure now goes to the Senate Rules Committee before a full floor vote.



A bill expanding vaccine exemptions for K-12 students cleared its second Senate committee on Tuesday despite concerns from some Republican members.

The measure has sparked debate over public health risks, parental rights, and the inclusion of controversial provisions like over-the-counter ivermectin.

What we know:

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved SB 1756 on a 10-7 vote. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, would create a new "conscience" exemption allowing parents to opt out of school-required immunizations. Health care providers would be required to provide information to parents, who must then sign for approval, and alternative vaccination schedules would also have to be offered.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The bill would strip the Florida surgeon general of the authority to require vaccines during a public health emergency. A separate provision allows pharmacists to distribute ivermectin over-the-counter to adults and grants them immunity from liability. The measure now heads to the Senate Rules Committee before a floor vote.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the bill will pass the full Senate and how lawmakers might amend the ivermectin provision or other parts of the bill. The House companion bill (HB 917) has not yet been heard, and the impact of these measures on public health, including potential outbreaks of previously controlled diseases, is uncertain.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Lawmakers have not yet filed any legislation to remove certain mandatory vaccines like polio, measles, or tetanus, leaving questions about the broader implications of the bill.

The backstory:

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called for the repeal of all vaccine mandates in the state.

The Department of Health has begun rescinding requirements for vaccines such as Hepatitis B, chickenpox, Hib, and pneumococcal conjugate. The House bill would go further, requiring doctors to accept all patients regardless of vaccination status, a significant departure from current law allowing physicians to refuse unvaccinated patients.

Big picture view:

The bill reflects ongoing tensions in Florida over public health, parental rights, and the state’s role in vaccination policy. Republicans and supporters frame the measure as promoting transparency and informed choice, while critics warn it could put children at risk of diseases previously eradicated. The inclusion of ivermectin, a drug largely discredited for COVID-19 treatment, adds another layer of controversy, reflecting broader debates about medical authority and legislative oversight.