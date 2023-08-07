Tips help Florida police ID man accused of stomping chicken to death

Tips from the community helped police in Florida identify a man accused of stomping a chicken to death in New Smyrna Beach last month, police announced Monday.

The man's name was not immediately released, but the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that it is working with the State Attorney's Office to bring formal charges of animal cruelty against the suspect.

Police previously released surveillance video images of the man in hopes the community would be able to identify him after they said he was caught on camera killing the wild animal.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 25 in front of Peanuts Restaurant and Sports Bar, at 421 Flagler Ave.

The man allegedly lured the chicken with food before "brutally killing" the animal, "by smashing it on the ground twice and then stomping on its head," according to a report.

Authorities said they will keep the community informed as the case develops.