All Clear: Cookie jar left unattended on bench leads to Times Square closure

The NYPD gave the all-clear in Times Square Thursday afternoon after closing a portion of the typically busy zone following reports of a suspicious package.

The investigation was centered around 7th Avenue and West 47th Street where a red cookie jar was left unattended on a bench.

The NYPD said it received a call about the jar at about Noon. It was not clear if anything was discovered inside. The all-clear was given approximately one hour later.

The Emergency Services Unit, bomb squad and other agencies responded to the scene.