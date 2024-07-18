TIMELINE: Sweltering temperatures and scattered afternoon rain, storms possible

As you're heading out the door on this Thursday morning, it's a dry, warm and muggy start to the day. You'll want to make sure you grab the sunglasses, water bottle, and a rain jacket or umbrella before you head out to your destinations.

Temperatures will be sweltering and hotter than yesterday by a few degrees. Inland areas of Central Florida will see highs in the mid-90s while along the coast highs will be closer to the low 90s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Once we factor in the high humidity levels, our heat indices will range from around 104°-107°. Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated! Scattered afternoon showers and storms will also be possible today, but not everyone will see the rain. Those who do can expect heavy downpours along with frequent lightning.

INTO THE WEEKEND: We're in the heart of summer and the rainy season here in Florida, so that means the heat, humidity, and rain chances will continue this weekend.

With tropical-like air in place, this will lead to daily rounds of scattered and heavy downpours.

These will drop a lot of rain over a short span of time and will be packed with plenty of lightning. Keep this in mind for any outdoor plans you may have and keep an eye to the skies. Temperatures will stay a few degrees above normal, topping out around the mid 90s through the weekend as well. When we factor in the humidity, this will keep our heat indices closer to 106°.