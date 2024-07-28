TIMELINE: Thunderstorms to move into Central Florida on Sunday

TODAY:

The highest coverage of showers and storms across Central Florida we have had in a while. Numerous storms will fire after about 2-3PM and move southwards across the area. The atmosphere is quite unstable today, so even for FL standards, tremendous lightning will occur from any storms, some small hailstones, torrential downpours, and a few isolated stronger gusts to 50 MPH and possibly minor flooding. Organized severe weather, damaging winds, and/or tornadoes are not forecasted nor expected this afternoon. Leftover rain and general thunder could linger as late as 9-10 p.m. Sunday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Still hot and very humid this week, afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s with daily heat index 100-110 degrees in all central FL locations. Average high this week is 92 degrees and we should be at or above that mark all week. Given our forecast for the next several days, July 2024 will by time the month ends, go down as the hottest July on record in Orlando area history. Records go back to 1893. Also, we have had the most amount of days 95 degrees or hotter through this point in the year in 2024, which is also a new record. Daily shower and storm chances will be higher for central FL than last week, with more a flow pushing the storms to the east coast of FL. Each afternoon this week about 60-70% coverage of showers and storms.

TROPICAL WX UPDATE:

Continuing to watch a tropical wave drifting westwards in the southern Atlantic Ocean. It currently is just a disorganized area of showers and storms. Development is not expected in the next 2-3 days. Development potential is for about 4-7 days from now, which stands as of midday at 40% from the National Hurricane Center.

Saharan Dust, hostile wind shear, and hostile MJO phasing in the atmosphere will all reduce by Wednesday of this week, which is why this tropical wave is expected to begin organizing and have a chance at becoming a tropical system. The long term path and strength of this system is still highly uncertain.

The consensus of computer model guidance suggests the hypothetical storm, should it indeed form, would possibly brush by FL's east coast, then recurve up the East Coast next weekend into early the following week. That said, some models have consistently suggested a path into the Gulf of Mexico (Canadian Model) - or a path into Florida's east coast (European Model). No canceling plans or trips is suggested yet. This storm has not even formed yet.

We should have a much better handle on what this will end up doing on Tuesday this week. The bottom line is that atmospheric conditions are expected to become favorable for a system to gather and strengthen. Whether that occurs completely offshore, tracks into FL, or skirts into the Gulf is unknown yet. The next name up is Debby. Should this storm have any direct impact on central Florida, it would be between strictly August 3rd and 6th.

