TIMELINE: Storms to fire up across Central Florida this afternoon on this hot, humid Wednesday

We're facing another hot, humid day with an Atlantic flow, bringing a 60% chance of storms between 1pm-5pm, which could impact school pickup and bus stops.

Overall, only isolated storms are expected late this week as we head into the Labor Day Weekend.

Early next week, increasing moisture will lead to a higher chance of afternoon storms.

In the tropics, there are a couple of minimal threats with little expectation of development.

However, a tropical wave emerging from Africa after Labor Day bares watching, but as of Wednesday morning, few global computer models suggest we have any major threats any time soon.

Stay tuned, as the forecast may change.