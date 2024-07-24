TIMELINE: Hot, humid day with afternoon storm chances across Central Florida

We're in for more of the same on Wednesday in Central Florida: hot, humid with a chance for an afternoon storm.

The best chance for rain today is north and west of Orlando, where a few gusty storms will develop between 4pm-7pm.

The chance for rain at the coast is low to zero.

The heat today will be close to "normal" or "typical" for this time of year, but with the humidity, it'll feel like it's 107° – just below the heat advisory criteria, though if you ask me, it's brutal outside right now, advisory or not!

In the long-range forecast, we're looking at slightly higher rain chances next week and in the next few weeks, there will be a big increase in tropical activity in the Atlantic basin.

