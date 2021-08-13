TIMELINE: Here's when Florida will begin to feel the impacts of Fred

As Fred approaches Florida, impacts will slowly fill in heading into Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

While the risk of tropical storm force winds is extraordinarily low, we're monitoring for the threat of heavy tropical rainfall and even a few isolated tornadoes.

Heavy rain will be possible early Saturday but the chances and overall coverage will increase later in the day, overnight Saturday and into Sunday. As for the tornado risk, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined some of our southern counties, Polk, Osceola, and Southern Brevard with a MARGINAL RISK of isolated strong storms that could produce a brief spin-up.

Sunday, the risk expends across the whole viewing area as Fred makes its closest passage to Central Florida.

Expect rain amounts in the 2-3" range with higher amounts closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Of course, if Fred's track or intensity changes, we could see more or perhaps less in the rain bucket. Wind speeds over the weekend could trend breezy from time to time but, the main impacts will be the heavy periods of rain and the isolated spin-ups.

