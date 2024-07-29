TIMELINE: Heavy rain forecasted when slow-moving storms target Central Florida on Monday

We're looking at a likely chance for afternoon storms with slow-moving, heavy rainmakers for Central Florida this Monday.

Some spots could pick up 3"-4" and the onset will be a bit sooner – 12pm through 4pm most likely.

The onset of the rain will be earlier than in days-past, from noon to 4pm, with most moving out of our region before the evening commute. That means as you're heading home this evening, it'll likely have already rained with conditions pretty normal on the roads weather-wise.

Tracking the Tropics

There's a medium chance for a tropical system to develop in our virtual backyard, late this week. Huge uncertainty remains as far as where it'll go and what it may become.

Models are all over the place on both fronts, but one thing they do agree on is that this is unlikely to be a major system.

While that could change, an early outlook for impacts in Florida include higher rain chances this weekend and a high risk for rip currents at the beaches with elevated surf.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Debby. Will this weekend be a "Debby Downer"? Stay tuned.

