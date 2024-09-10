TIMELINE: Heavy downpours on tap for Tuesday in Central Florida | Here's when strong storms arrive
ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms will develop at midday across Central Florida, with a push from the northeast.
Our region will see an earlier onset to the heaviest rain between 2pm-5pm, allowing for the opportunity of a drier evening commute – though roads will remain wet.
Storms will be slow-moving, dumping 1"-5" of rain which could lead to more nuisance flooding and ponding on roads.
Our pattern persists through the weekend, as the last gasp over the next few weeks.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images