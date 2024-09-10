Expand / Collapse search

TIMELINE: Heavy downpours on tap for Tuesday in Central Florida | Here's when strong storms arrive

By
Published  September 10, 2024 10:21am EDT
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: September 10, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner shares an update on the Tuesday forecast for Orlando and Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms will develop at midday across Central Florida, with a push from the northeast. 

Our region will see an earlier onset to the heaviest rain between 2pm-5pm, allowing for the opportunity of a drier evening commute – though roads will remain wet. 

Storms will be slow-moving, dumping 1"-5" of rain which could lead to more nuisance flooding and ponding on roads. 

Our pattern persists through the weekend, as the last gasp over the next few weeks.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

 

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

 

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.

﻿
 

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35