Tickets now on sale for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, begins August 13th

It's only February but tickets for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are already on sale.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is an annual fall event at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdoms. Tickets are sold to visit the park starting in the afternoon until late in the evening. While there, guests can trick-or-treat, ride attractions, and enjoy specialty drinks and food items. Specialty merchandise is sold as well.

The 2020 event will feature the return of “Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show, “Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade,” the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show and more.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will operate on the following dates in 2020:

August 13, 18, 21, 25, 28

September 1, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29

October 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31

November 1

Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased on the Walt Disney World website. If you buy early, Disney says that you can save $10.