Thunder on Cocoa Beach powerboat races, May 22-23

Thunder on Cocoa Beach Superboat races return for its 11th year on Florida’s Space Coast.

Crowds will gather for four days and nights of parties, concerts, and lots of racing action. More than 60 AquaX and powerboat teams will compete May 22-23.

The Space Coast Super Boat Grand Prix is one of the largest in Central Florida and draws the top race teams in the world to compete in various classes, with the premier class reaching speeds over 175 mph.

MAY 2021 (SATURDAY)

10-3 pm - Jet Ski & Small Boat Racing (VIP Chalet available at Lori Wilson)

6 pm-10 pm Vanilla Ice Concert Lori Wilson

MAY 2021 (SUNDAY)

9 am-4pm - Launching @ Scorpion Marine

9 am-4 pm - Power Boats in Dry Pits: Race Village Flounder Dr.

10 am – 4 pm - VIP Hospitality Tent @ Lori Wilson (Beach Side)

10 am - Start of 1st Race

7 pm - Awards Presentation- Dry Pits by Exploration Tower

You can find more information here.