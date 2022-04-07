Three Florida police officers honored for saving couple from house fire

Three Oakland police officers have been commended for helping rescue a Florida couple from their burning home in March.

Now FOX 35's Care Force is recognizing their act of bravery.

Back on March 17, officer Rene Castro, detective Shawn Dozier, and Lt. Campbell responded to a house fire on W. Gulley Avenue, and found a home that was on fire and burning. All three worked together to help not only alert the couple to the house fire, but help them escape the home to safety.

"I can't believe how fast it happened," the woman told FOX 35.

"He just yanked me and next thing I know, it was like through a tube, I went out," the man said.

They were able to thank the three officers who helped them. On April 7, 2022, FOX 35 was there to award them with FOX 35 Care Force awards.