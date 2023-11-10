This item in Florida has seen a rise in thefts, police say

Police in Florida – specifically DeLand – are investigating a rise in electric bikes, electric scooters and bicycle thefts.

The bikes were stolen in the area of Stetson University, on N Woodland Boulevard, where at least 20 cases have been reported.

On Nov. 2, police arrested a suspect in one of the thefts.

Soto Ramos, 32, was arrested and charged with grand theft after detectives said he tried to sell a thousand-dollar Trek 6 Roscoe bicycle, that he reportedly stole, on Facebook Marketplace.

Detectives posed as a buyer and agreed to meet up with Ramos, who arrived with the stolen bike in his possession.

He was taken to the Volusia County jail and the bike was returned to its owner.

At least two additional bicycles that had been stolen have since been recovered.

If you recognize the items in the above photo gallery, you're asked to contact agent Ken Ramkissoon Ramkissoonk@deland.org.

DeLand police continue to work on the theft cases and anticipate additional arrests.