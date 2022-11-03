Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November.
November 4, 2022
- 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Downtown Orlando Historic Walking Tour: This free tour features architectural and historic information about some of downtown Orlando’s oldest and most historic buildings. It begins at 9:30 a.m. at Discover Downtown - the Downtown Orlando Info Center (201 S. Orange Avenue). and last for about 1.5 hours. Click here to RSVP.
- Champions of Magic Worldwide Wonders Tour: This event features live entertainment a team of magicians presenting their phenomenal ensemble illusions.
November 5, 2022
- Goat Yoga at Alaska Farms: Stretch and relax with mini goats at the Alaska Farms and Co in Orlando.
- Take the Family Highlights Tour at the Orlando Museum at 1 p.m. Click here for details.
- Maker Faire Orlando 2022: "From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects," according to the event's website. It will take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Halls on Nov. 5 and 6.
- 51st Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park: Hundreds of amazing artists, crafters, and food vendors will take over the streets around Lake Eola Park for this annual event on Nov. 5 and 6. The event hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
November 6, 2022
- Soca Reggae 5K & Wellness Festival: Participants of this event at Harbor Park will receive a free t-shirt, goodie bag and free post-run beer. Fresh coconuts, Caribbean food, and an array of health and wellness vendors will also be present for the Wellness Festival component of the event. It begins at 1p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
- Orlando Japan Festival: Experience authentic Japanese music, dance and other entertainments at this annual event at Kissimmee Lakefront Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
