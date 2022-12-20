Thieves crash SUV into Orlando GameStop store, steal gaming consoles, police say

Police are looking for whoever crashed an SUV into an Orlando GameStop store and made off with a bunch of merchandise.

Orlando police say this happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the store on E. Colonial Drive. The suspects reportedly crashed the SUV through the front door and stole more than $1,000 in gaming consoles and accessories.

The thieves caused around $60,000 in damage to the store and it is now boarded up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.