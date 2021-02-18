‘They need to fix the situation': Walmart vaccine system causes frustration 

article

As Walmart rolls out its COVID-19 vaccine appointment system, some say it’s not all smooth sailing as they had hoped.

Ron Pier, of Kissimmee, said he got his first dose on February 12 at an Orlando-area Walmart. His confirmation email indicated that a pharmacy associate would help set up a follow-up appointment. He tells FOX 35 News that didn’t happen.

"I asked about my second appointment, and I was told that I would have to make that myself online three days before I was due my second shot," he said.

His wife, he says, had a much different experience. He says like himself, she was told she had to sign up on her own for her second appointment.

However, a few days later an associate called to help her set it up. Meanwhile, Piper is still waiting.

"My concern is that I'm sure I’m not alone in worrying about this because I’m sure I’m not the only one who was told you’re on your own," he said.

FOX 35 News reached out to Walmart but has not received a response about the situation at this time. A help page on Walmart’s website provides information about second doses:

"In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine."