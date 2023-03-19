7 Florida cities have highest STD rates in America, study shows

Innerbody Research recently did a study on the U.S. cities with the highest sexually-transmitted disease (STD) rates, and multiple Florida cities ranked among the top 100.

Three of the top 25 cities are located in Florida, which officials said is an improvement from 2022 when the Sunshine State accounted for four of them.

The study is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest STD Surveillance Statistics. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections, the analysis revealed.

Below is how Florida cities ranked on the top 100 list:

16. Jacksonville, Florida

17. Miami, Florida

19. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

53. Orlando, Florida

59. Tampa, Florida

83. West Palm Beach, Florida

87. Daytona Beach, Florida

Overall, Memphis, Tennessee, took the No. 1 spot, having 1,460 STD cases per 100,000 population, with Jackson, Mississippi, trailing in second, with 1,358 STD cases per 100,000 population.

To view the full 100-city ranking, and for more of the study's findings, visit Innerbody's website.

How you can prevent sexually transmitted diseases

Millions of new STD infections occur every year in the U.S. They are passed from one person to another through vaginal, oral, and anal sex.

The CDC offers these five preventative steps: