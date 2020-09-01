Theme park workers rely on food bank for meals during furloughs

article

Many theme park workers are furloughed or haven't been called back to work. Sofonie Pierre-Mauricette never imagined she’d need to rely on a food bank to help feed her family.

“I had a good job and things were really good; my bills paid. I don’t struggle to pay my bills anymore and everything was perfect,” Pierre-Mauricette said.

The mother had been working as a chef at Universal Orlando for four years but was furloughed when the parks shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t even know what to do, where to start from,” Pierre-Mauricette said.

She’s been out of work since with no unemployment assistance.

“I was scared because I didn’t even know where to start because imagine, you just bought a house, you have four kids in the house to eat and drink,” Pierre-Mauricette said.

She says her savings are starting to run out.

“Things was starting to get pretty hard,” Pierre-Mauricette said.

That’s when she got a call from the Second Harvest Food Bank offering some help: A box of food to feed her family at least several meals each week.

“I have to do it for my kids. I have to do it for my family. I have to,” she said. “It’s not only the box, it’s the love behind it, you know what I mean? Because they don’t just give you a box, they show you how they love you, how they think about you.”

Pierre-Mauricette says the box represents so much more than just food.

“I feel like I am not alone in this. I feel like I’m loved,” Pierre-Mauricette said.

She said she is offering catering services for family and friends as she waits to be called back to work.