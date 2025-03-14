Fun Spot America announces 2 new rides: Up and Overboard, Swing Around

The Brief Fun Spot America Theme Parks is highlighting two new attractions as part of an entire package of new rides in 2025. The two rides include a high-flying attraction, Up and Overboard, and a kiddie swing ride, Swing Around. Fox 35's David Martin shares a sneak peek of the newest features at Fun Spot in Kissimmee.



New thrilling rides await guests in Kissimmee, Florida this spring. Fun Spot America recently announced the opening of its newest ride, Up and Overboard, and the future addition of Swing Around, a brightly colored kiddie swing ride.

Up, up and away!

Up and Overboard will be the first of two new rides debuting in Kissimmee this year. The ride takes 32 guests at a time aboard twin gondolas that rotate clockwise and counterclockwise simultaneously as they soar towards the sky.

Fox 35's David Martin shared an exclusive look at Up and Overboard during his Fun Spot visit.

The ride features a vibrant light display as well. This creates a colorful moving scene across the night sky.

Kids also have something to look forward to after the announcement of the Swing Around.

The Swing Around is a vividly colored kiddie swing ride that will be added to the Kids Spot area.

What they're saying:

CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks, John Arie Jr., says this addition to the park will help the commitment to enhance guest experiences.

"Up and Overboard is an example of our ongoing commitment to continually enhance our guest experience," said Arie Jr.

"Up and Overboard’s thrills include the feeling of weightlessness as guests swing through the air while reaching heights up to 60 feet in the sky. We’re excited to open this ride just in time for spring break and watch our guests experience it again and again."

What you can do:

For theme park enthusiasts, Fun Spot America offers season passes.

Season pass holders can enjoy unlimited access on Up and Overboard, and all the rides at Fun Spot's three parks located in Orlando, Kissimmee and Fayetteville, Georgia.

For more information on tickets and rides at Fun Spot America Theme Parks, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: