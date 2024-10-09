Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:43 PM EDT until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:43 PM EDT until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 9:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County

'The storm is here': Time to evacuate is over, DeSantis says

Published  October 9, 2024 8:30pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida residents who have not yet evacuated Hurricane Milton should now "hunker down" and ride out the storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"The storm is here," Gov. DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday evening from the state emergency operations center in Tallahassee, emphasizing it is too dangerous now to evacuate safely.

The northern eyewall of Milton has begun moving ashore and landfall is expected between 9 and 10 p.m. along Florida's west coast, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

As of 8 p.m., Hurricane Milton was 20 miles west-southwest of Sarasota, Florida, and 130 miles southwest of Orlando with sustained winds of 120 mph. The storm continued its movement northeast at 15 mph. The minimum central pressure was 954 mb.

Hurricane Milton has weakened – from a Category 4 to a Category 3 storm – as it nears Florida's western coastline, but significant or even devastating storm surge is still possible.

While much of the western coast of Florida is under a storm surge warning, areas on the Atlantic coast are also under a storm surge watch or warning.

As Hurricane Milton crosses the Peninsula, it will spin counterclockwise and the winds have the potential to send water back towards Florida's Atlantic coast.

