The stories behind the homes from your favorite holiday movies

Everyone wants to be home for the holidays .

Not surprisingly, many Christmas movies are based around families getting together for the holidays. This has resulted in many of the most popular holiday movies being based in iconic houses .

Whether it’s Macaulay Culkin being left behind while his family goes on vacation or Arnold Schwarzenegger trying to get the perfect gift for his son, many of these films were shot in real homes and locations.

Home Alone

The McCallister’s house in "Home Alone" is a real house located in Winnetka, Illinois. Fortunately, the area isn’t known for being targeted by bandits. The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Also, none of the doorknobs are electrified or overheated and there aren’t any giant spiders wandering the halls.

A Christmas Story

Anyone who had cable in the late 90s and early 2000s has seen this movie many times. The film’s iconic house, located in Cleveland, Ohio, has been restored and a museum dedicated to the movie has also been opened across the street. Guests visiting the house may notice a memorable lamp in one of the windows.

Jingle All the Way

In this 1996 classic, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a father who’s been too focused on work to spend time with his son or get him a Christmas gift. Fortunately, his character’s workaholic nature paid off and he was able to afford a nice house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The actual house is located in Edina, Minneapolis and is estimated to be worth over $2.5 million.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Griswold family just couldn’t have a nice, relaxing vacation, even when they were just staying home for the holidays. In the film, the Griswold’s live near Chicago. In reality, the house was located on the Warner Brothers backlot in Burbank, California. It’s located in a neighborhood that Warner Brothers owns and uses for various movie and TV productions.

Die Hard

"Die Hard" takes place during Christmas and it’s a Christmas movie. The movie takes place in the fictional Nakatomi Plaza, located in Los Angeles. In reality, the Fox Plaza in Los Angeles stood in for the fictional tower. The building has been featured in other movies, such as "Airheads" and "Fight Club."

Batman Returns

Like "Die Hard," this movie takes place during Christmas and is, therefore, a Christmas movie. Unfortunately, Wayne Manor isn’t real. Gotham City isn’t real. Even so, Merry Christmas.

