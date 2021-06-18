The Salvation Army raising money for portable shelters

The Salvation Army in Orlando is raising money to purchase shelters that would be a new way to house the homeless in Orange and Osceola counties.

"The shelters have no foundational requirements," Pallet SPC Community Development Partner Ben Simons said. "They can go anywhere there is flat ground. They take about 45 minutes to set up."

A company called "Pallet" brought these shelters to the Salvation Army Friday to show off what they’re capable of.

They’re built to be temporary shelters for the homeless. They have beds, locks for security, and air conditioning. They’re also ready for a hurricane.

"We made specific structural upgrades for the state of Florida," Simons said. "So, they’re rated to withstand 170 mph wind."

The Salvation Army is trying to partner with corporate and government agencies to help raise money to buy and find space for 50 shelters to hold up to 85 people.

The shelters run between $9,000 and $13,000 dollars each. The bathroom units cost about $39,000.

The Salvation Army wants to purchase them before the pandemic ends.

"We anticipate a big spike in people losing their homes, people experiencing homelessness," Salvation Army Area Commander for Orange and Osceola Counties Ken Chapman said. "So, we need to look at alternatives that are easy, portable and moveable and affordable, so we are able as a community to take care of the most vulnerable in our community."