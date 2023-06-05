Norwegian Epic returns to Port Canaveral in late 2023

article

The Norwegian Cruise Line plans to bring back cruise ships to Port Canaveral this winter for a blend of western and eastern Caribbean destinations.

The Norwegian Epic will come to Florida shores on Dec. 17 to give guests a chance to sail to their desired locations.

These will be seven-day cruises ranging from places like Jamaica to Mexico and will include offers on dining, excursions, and more for guests to enjoy.

According to an NCL statement, due to this sudden change in itineraries, the ship's Europe sailings from Dec. 1, 2023, to April 9, 2024, are canceled. Guests that booked trips during this time frame will receive a full refund plus a complimentary "Future Cruise Certificate" to use on any future cruise.

In the statement, NCL mentioned that they made this decision based on the high demand for Caribbean cruises during winter.