The meaning behind Apopka High School's #11 jersey

Playing for the Apopka High School football team is special.



But getting to wear the number 11 jersey means even more.



Former Blue Darter, Theodis McMiller wore number 11 when he suited up for Apopka.



He led Apopka to their first state championship win in 2001, and won an FCS national title with Western Kentucky the following year.



But tragically, his life was cut short by a drowning in 2003.



"He was such a well-rounded player and such a true Blue Darter that we commemorate him by awarding his jersey number to a young man each year," Apopka head coach Jeff Rolson said.



This year that player is senior Antwone Robinson.



Coaches say he’s a player who’s willing to give his all for the team.



"I feel like it’s showing me the path that I am taking to become a man," Robinson said.



Robinson usually plays on defense.



But this week he’s stepping into the starting quarterback position, filling in for his injured teammate.



"They called me over there, I said ‘what’. They were like we’re going to need you to play. I said ‘OK, I got to do it’ I got to do whatever helps my team trying to get the ‘w’." Robinson said.



Even with a new player under center, the Blue Darter hope to improve to 3-0 on Friday.